WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service at North Webster has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST

THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY for all of Whitley County and most of Northeast Indiana.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana including Whitley County, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From 2 PM EST Friday afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.