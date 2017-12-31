WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory Sunday evening through Tuesday noon

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST SUNDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana -- including Whitley County -- southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening to noon Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite

in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.