WARSAW CRIME: Two teens arrested for drugs, homicide

Two teens were arrested and one man is dead after a drug deal turned into a traffic homicide.

Warsaw police were called around 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of North Cook Street on report of a car hitting a pedestrian. When officers arrived they found a man underneath a car suffering serious injuries, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Derek Davidson, of South Bend, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A state police officer located the driver of the car, 18-year-old Daniel Duenas, of Winona Lake, several blocks away and arrested him without incident. Duenas was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter, the press release said.

An investigation found that a marijuana deal was set up between several people but when it came to the exchange, Duenas was battered and robbed.

The press release indicated that Duenas got in his vehicle and ran over Davidson, pinning him underneath the car. After driving back and forward several times over Davidson, Duenas fled the scene on foot.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Jarrod Miller, of Warsaw, with robbery and resisting law enforcement for his involvement in the drug deal.

Formal charges will be filed for both suspects after an autopsy is performed on Davidson and the investigation concludes.