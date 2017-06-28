WANTED FUGITIVE: Police still searching for Skyler Roff

There were no new updates at 9 a.m. Thursday concerning an intense continuing manhunt for 31-year-old fugitive Skyler Roff, last seen entering a wooded area just north of Columbia City.

“We will continue to look until he is caught,” assured Columbia City Police Chief Anthony Hively.

“People can rest at ease knowing we are still looking for him,” said Chief Hively.

