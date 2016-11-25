WALK OF TREES: Gorgeous display of Christmas finery at Clugston starting Friday evening

Walk of Trees - 5 to 8 p.m.

Clugston Senior Apartments in Downtown Columbia City is hosting its annual

Walk of Trees beginning Friday, Nov. 25.

The walk of Trees will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday for three weeks.

Dates include:

•Nov. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

•Dec. 2 and 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

•Dec. 9 and 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can vote for their favorite tree and buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the trees.