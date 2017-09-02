VIDEO ALERT: 8 tips for staying healthy this back-to-school season

VIDEO: 8 tips for staying healthy this back to school season

Here are eight tips for staying healthy this back to school season! Number one: Focus on eating healthy meals, not snacks. Number two: Create and follow a meal plan. Meal prepping for the week is a great way to do this! Number three: Parents should be realistic when it comes to picky eaters. Try to find a compromise when it comes to eating healthy. Number four: Stressed students should keep a food journal to combat stress-eating. Holding yourself accountable for the food you eat is helpful! Number five: Never skip breakfast. Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day! Number six: Navigate the cafeteria like a pro. Know what the good things to eat in your cafeteria are, and when you should plan to bring in a lunch from home. Number seven: College students should be wary of alcohol and the calories that come with it. Ditch the mixed drinks and go for light beer or wine instead. and finally number eight: don't rely only on the dining hall.