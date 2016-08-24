V-BALL: Lady Wildcats score comeback win over rival Churubusco

SOUTH WHITLEY — Churubusco’s Lady Eagle volleyball team and cross-county rival Whitko waged volleyball war Tuesday night at the Lady Wildcat’s gym. Churubusco took the first two games, but was unable to finish off the Wildcats, who came back to take the final three games and the match by a 3-2 score.

In a long, hard-fought first game, Churubusco came out on top by a 29-27 score. The Lady Eagles took the second game 25-20 and looked poised to close out the match.