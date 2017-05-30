TWISTERS DANCE: Weekend storms captured in photo / video near South Whitley

Funnel clouds danced across the area of southwest Whitley County – as well as in Wabash, Kosciusko and Huntington counties – Sunday afternoon about 4 p.m.

There were several tornado sightings, including the one in this photo snapped by Tami Kuckuck, just west of Ind. 105 between CR 900 S and CR 1000 S, southwest of South Whitley.

Video of what is believed to be this same funnel cloud in a different stage of development was shot by Post & Mail staffer Linda Thomson on Ind. 114, about three miles east of the Wabash-Whitley County line.

The tornado video is posted on the newspaper’s website: www.thepostandmail.com