TURTLE DAYS FUN! Final day for Churubusco hoopla

FINAL DAY OF CHURUBUSCO TURTLE DAYS

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 17

8 a.m.

- Masonic Lodge Breakfast, until gone, free will donation, information booth at the park in the food court

- Turtle Days cornhole tournament, registration 8 a.m., starts at 9 a.m. Tournament two pick your partner registration at 9:30 a.m. Starts around 10:30 a.m., tennis courts at the park

8:30 a.m.

- Oscar’s Annual 5k Turtle Strut, Churubusco Elementary School parking lot

9:30 a.m.

- Kid’s day in the park until 11:00 a.m., near diamond 2, at the park

- Hit the Floor (dance group), entertainment stage

10:30 a.m.

- Center Stage Dance Academy (dance group), entertainment stage

11 a.m.

- Food, craft, merchant, vendors, rides, games and concessions until fireworks begin, at the park

- Paratus Air Helicopter Rides, diamond 3

- Turtle Race registration, diamond 1

Noon

- Turtle races begin, diamond 1

4 p.m.

- Parade, North and South Main Streets

6 p.m.

- Mark’s Ark Animal Show, entertainment stage

7 p.m.

- Black Cat Mambo (rock, reggae, ska band) until 10 p.m., entertainment stage

8 p.m.

- Door prize drawing (need not be present to win)

- Parade winners trophies presented

10 p.m.

- Raffle drawing (need not be present to win), entertainment stage

10:15 p.m.

- Fireworks at the north end of the park