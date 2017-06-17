TURTLE DAYS FUN! Final day for Churubusco hoopla
FINAL DAY OF CHURUBUSCO TURTLE DAYS
SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 17
8 a.m.
- Masonic Lodge Breakfast, until gone, free will donation, information booth at the park in the food court
- Turtle Days cornhole tournament, registration 8 a.m., starts at 9 a.m. Tournament two pick your partner registration at 9:30 a.m. Starts around 10:30 a.m., tennis courts at the park
8:30 a.m.
- Oscar’s Annual 5k Turtle Strut, Churubusco Elementary School parking lot
9:30 a.m.
- Kid’s day in the park until 11:00 a.m., near diamond 2, at the park
- Hit the Floor (dance group), entertainment stage
10:30 a.m.
- Center Stage Dance Academy (dance group), entertainment stage
11 a.m.
- Food, craft, merchant, vendors, rides, games and concessions until fireworks begin, at the park
- Paratus Air Helicopter Rides, diamond 3
- Turtle Race registration, diamond 1
Noon
- Turtle races begin, diamond 1
4 p.m.
- Parade, North and South Main Streets
6 p.m.
- Mark’s Ark Animal Show, entertainment stage
7 p.m.
- Black Cat Mambo (rock, reggae, ska band) until 10 p.m., entertainment stage
8 p.m.
- Door prize drawing (need not be present to win)
- Parade winners trophies presented
10 p.m.
- Raffle drawing (need not be present to win), entertainment stage
10:15 p.m.
- Fireworks at the north end of the park
