TRACTORS ON PARADE:

Dozens of old tractors will be putt-putting around Whitley County Saturday with the annual Mizpah Shrine Antique Power Tractor Drive.

Between 60 to 70 Shriners and tractor enthusiasts will begin their trek Saturday, at 8 a.m. at Northern Heights Elementary School, 5209 Ind. 109, north of Columbia City.

From there, they will travel east on CR 500 N to the east side of Round Lake. Going around the lake, the drivers will make it to the Noble County Line and break at the Blue River Church of the Brethren, 3040 E. 700 N.

Afterwards they will go east on CR 650 E cross U.S. 33 into Noble County and CR 400 S and then turn to CR 400 East.

It is here where the group and those interested in attending the event will meet at the farm of John Konger, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be treated to lunch, giveaways and a raffle for an antique tractor and rifle.

After lunch participants will venture to Big and Cedar Lake and ultimately complete their journey back at Northern Heights, at approximately 3 p.m.

In total, they will be traveling between 27 and 30 miles Saturday.

The event began in 2002, the same year the Shriners’ Antique Power Club was created, with participants from Whitley, Huntington, Allen and other counties in Northeast Indiana.

“It’s a way for club members to reach out to the community and help raise money,” said Bill Auer, a local event coordinator.

A portion of the proceeds raised Saturday will go towards transportation costs to take children in need back and forth to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago and Cincinnati