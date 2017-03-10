TIME TO SWITCH: Move clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night

Daylight saving time 2017 will start on March 12 at 2 a.m. On March 11 before you go to bed, you'll need to set your clocks - assuming your digital time keepers don't handle it on their own - ahead by an hour.

The switch means sunrise and sunset are about an hour later on March 12 than the day before, putting more daylight hours in the afternoon.

The change comes eight days ahead of the spring equinox on March 20 at 6:29 a.m. ET.

The yearly "spring forward" is actually part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which stipulates clocks will move ahead an hour on the second Sunday in March and back on the first Sunday in November.

Not all places in the U.S. observe daylight time, however, including Hawaii and most of Arizona.

Clocks will change back on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.