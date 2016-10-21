TIME TO RAKE: Columbia City leaf pickup to begin

Columbia City’s Street Department will have its annual leaf pickup beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

The crews will be following the same routes as last year. The city has two leaf vacuums.

The city will be divided into half, down Main Street, with one machine in each half, running at the same time. The pickup is at street side only. The vacuum equipment will not fit in the alleys.

This is a “one pass only” per week for six weeks.

The Street Department asks that residents have leaves ready before Monday of each week.

Rake leaves to the curb – not into the street. Leaves in the street cause many problems in bad weather, such as plugging storm sewers.

This is leaf pickup only, so do not put limbs on the leaf piles. Limb pick-up is concluded for this year.

If possible, try not to have cars parked in front of the leaf piles. Leaves will not be raked from behind parked cars due to the time restraints of the pickup to cover the city each week.

“We hope to make this a safe and productive pickup program this year,” note city officials.