THURSDAY FREE MUSIC: He Said She Said ready to hit stage; Last Call Band wowed crowd last night
Thursday, June 22, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Last Call Band performed to rave reviews Wednesday evening at Old Settlers Days as part of the free musical entertainment on the southside of the Courthouse Square. Fun, blues, soul and a variety of other music genres energized the crowd.
Tonight's free entertainment again begins at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and listen to He Said She said and their brand of rock and new country music!
Category: