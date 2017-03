Whitko senior tennis player Delaney Keirn signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Trine University. Keirn expects to pursue a degree in engineering. PIctured, front row, from left: Claudia Keirn, mother; Delaney Keirn and Shannon Keirn, father. Back: Whitko Head Tennis Coach Ben Ogden and Whitko Athletic Director Josh Mohr.