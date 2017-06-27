TEACHING COMMITMENT: Zay honors ISMS educator Amy Shearer
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Amy Shearer, an educator at Indian Springs Middle School, recently received an award from State Sen. Andy Zay, recognizing her for her contribution and commitment to education.
Each school district within Senate District 17 was asked to select one candidate for this award, and Shearer was this year’s recipient.
She was recently congratulated by the Whitley County School board for receiving this award.
