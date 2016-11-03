TAX TIME: Local taxpayers need to know about office closings

The second installment for residents’ property taxes are due Nov. 10, and upcoming county office closings will limit the number of days left to citizens to turn-in their payments.

County offices will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the General Election. County offices will also be closed on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Taxes though will be due on Nov. 10 for the second installment for residents’ real estate and personal property taxes.

To accommodate taxpayers, there will be a drop-box for them to turn-in their payments located at the north side of the Whitley County Government Center. The Whitley County Government Center is located at 220 W. Van Buren St. in Columbia City.

Payments can also be made online by visting www.whitleygov.com. From there, got to “Key Services” and click on the link that says “Pay Property Taxes Online.”

For those wanting to pay in-person, they may visit the Whitley County Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the Whitley County Government Center. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.