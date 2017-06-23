SWITCHEROO: VanHouten switches West Coast college destination

Whitley County resident and 2017 Canterbury High School graduate Mason VanHouten will still be continuing her basketball career at a California college – just not at the one she originally signed with.

VanHouten had signed with Cal State Fullerton, but when the school terminated coach Daron Park, VanHouten was granted her release and committed to Long Beach State.

As a senior at Canterbury, VanHouten averaged 21.4 points for the Cavaliers after averaging 23.4 points as a junior.