SUPER SUNNY SATURDAY: Lots going on Saturday morning in Downtown Columbia City
Saturday, June 10, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
A gorgeous, sunny Saturday is in store today, with plenty of activities in Downtown Columbia City this morning in addition to all the Columbia City and Churubusco high school graduation parties in store this June weekend.
Saturday morning Downtown will greet attendees at the weekly Farmers Market and the monthly Art in the Alley event – as well as the annual Flag Honoring ceremony at noon coordinated by the Columbia City Elks Lodge.
Get on Downtown this morning!
