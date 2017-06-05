SUNDAY DELUGE TRANSITIONS TO BLISSFUL MONDAY: Downpour and high wind wraps weekend

Whitley Countians are enjoying a blissfully gorgeous Monday, with temps in the low 80s and blue skies.

But such was not the case at the conclusion of the weekend.

A strong thunderstorm cell early Sunday evening cut a swath across Whitley County, dropping more than an inch of rain with strong winds that toppled trees and broke off branches.

The isolated storm cell erupted after a hot early June day that saw temperatures reach the high 80s and top 90 in some parts of Whitley County.

The deluge hit Whitley County about 6 p.m. and continued for an hour before moving east, southeast.