SUMMER YOUTH THEATER: 'WILLY WONKA' hits stage Friday

Columbia City High School hosted the second annual Summer Youth Theater Camp this week.

Seventy kids enrolled in the camp, working hard every day this week to prepare for their performance, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The final production will be on Friday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” tells the story of an odd man who invites five children to his factory, which no one knows about. A sweet but poor boy goes on a thrilling and dangerous adventure through the facility.

Each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theater Camp participants learned skills such as staging, projecting, and choreography. They broke up into sections to practice certain parts of the performance.

The kids participated in games that taught them various aspects of theater, and even made some of their own props and elements, such as Wonka Bars.

Several volunteers were present during the activities to help coordinate and make props for the set. They helped sew various costumes for the children, as well as offer tips to the young actors and actresses.

“We’ve had great volunteers this year,” said Lisa Stephen, director.