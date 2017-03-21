SUBMIT YOUR MILESTONES! We want to hear from you!

Engagement, wedding, anniversary and birth announcements are published in The Post & Mail at no charge.

Military notes, college notes, club news, birthdays (age 80, 90, 95, 100) class reunions and five-generation photos are published free.

To submit, send information to:

community@thepostandmail.com

or fill out a form at The Post & Mail office, place in the drop box to the left of the front door or mail it to The Post & Mail, 927 W. Connexion Way, Columbia City, IN 46725. Questions? Ask for Tyler at 260 244-5153.

Most forms are also available to fill out on The Post & Mail’s web site at www.thepostandmail.com. Click on “Forms” directly below the big blue bar at the top of the home page.

Always include a daytime phone number with your submission in case there are questions.

We want to hear from you!