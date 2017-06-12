STRONG & QUICK: CCHS track hosts awards program

CCHS track award winners
Staff Writer
Monday, June 12, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.

Columbia City High School’s boys track team held its awards program for its athletes.

The following boys received awards in accompanying photo : front, from left: Dyson Redden - Sportsmanship Award; Holden Schaefer - Academic All-State; Bryce Taylor - Rookie of the Year, Most Varsity Points Scored by a Freshman; Doug Hill - Most Points Scored by a Sophomore and NE8 Conference Honorable Mention; Jacob Wigent - Mental Attitude Award and NE8 Conference Honorable Mention; Heath Atkins - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention and Most Valuable Runner and Noah Judd - Most Varsity Points Scored by a Junior.
Back row, Matt Kennedy - Academic All-State; Liam Hesting - Most Valuable Thrower; Ryan Jordan - Academic All-State; David Osborn - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention and Most Improved; Tim Hearld - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention, Most Valuable Track Participant, Academic All-State, Senior with the Most Varsity Points; Alex Scharpenberg- NE8 Conference Honorable Mention, Most Valuable Jumper and Jacob Matteson - Academic All-State and Leadership Award.

Category: