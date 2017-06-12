STRONG & QUICK: CCHS track hosts awards program

Columbia City High School’s boys track team held its awards program for its athletes.

The following boys received awards in accompanying photo : front, from left: Dyson Redden - Sportsmanship Award; Holden Schaefer - Academic All-State; Bryce Taylor - Rookie of the Year, Most Varsity Points Scored by a Freshman; Doug Hill - Most Points Scored by a Sophomore and NE8 Conference Honorable Mention; Jacob Wigent - Mental Attitude Award and NE8 Conference Honorable Mention; Heath Atkins - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention and Most Valuable Runner and Noah Judd - Most Varsity Points Scored by a Junior.

Back row, Matt Kennedy - Academic All-State; Liam Hesting - Most Valuable Thrower; Ryan Jordan - Academic All-State; David Osborn - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention and Most Improved; Tim Hearld - NE8 Conference Honorable Mention, Most Valuable Track Participant, Academic All-State, Senior with the Most Varsity Points; Alex Scharpenberg- NE8 Conference Honorable Mention, Most Valuable Jumper and Jacob Matteson - Academic All-State and Leadership Award.