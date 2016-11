STORMS AT OUR DOORSTEP: Wind advisory through Saturday as temperatures topple

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Whitley County at 5:49 p.m. Friday through 6:50 p.m. as a line of storms neared the area from the west. Gusty 60 mph winds are possible.

Also a wind advisory for Saturday has been issued.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A

WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO

6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ SATURDAY.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* SUSTAINED WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE SATURDAY TO 25

TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ARE

EXPECTED NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN.

* WINDS WILL DIMINISH BY EARLY SATURDAY EVENING.

IMPACTS...

* TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE

VEHICLES.

* ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

* LOOSE OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30 MPH OR GUSTS OF

45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING

DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA

CAUTION.