STOREFRONT ASSIST: Churubusco grants help restore facades

The facade grant program for 2017 had its first introduction of the year to the Churubusco town council Wednesday evening.

Each year Churubusco’s Main Street Association makes a request for $25,000 to assist with their program to maintain downtown’s exterior features.

Each year the money has been appropriated to them and approved by the council.

Town council members asked that a representative from the association speak to them about what projects and work they will be doing throughout the year before formally approving their requests.

