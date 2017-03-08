STOP STICKS: Deployed again on U.S. 30 to end another pursuit
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Local law enforcement officers successfully deployed Stop Sticks on U.S. 30 for the second time in five days to halt a fleeing driver.
Whitley County Dispatch Center received several calls Tuesday in reference to a maroon vehicle exceeding the speed limit and driving erratically.
