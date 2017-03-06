STEWARDS: Soil & Water District awards honors

The Whitley County Soil & Water Conservation District is featured in Monday's edition of your Post & Mail.

Chris Kauffman was honored as Whitley County’s newest River Friendly Farmer of Indiana.

He joins a long list of local farmers to have earned the honor:

David Schulenburg, Pat Murphy, Dayne Wilkinson, David Zumbrun, Stan Studebaker, Ronald Dunn, Lynn Hindbaugh, Mike Copp, Gary Lamle, Ed Hiss, Fraziers Farms, Chester and Brad Ferrell, Robert Egolf, Roy Pontizius, Dennis Easterday, Hinen family farms, Brady Wright, Mike, Jeff and Kurt Hinen, Kenneth and Mike Juillerat, Long Farms (Leon and Chris), Jerry, Richard and Rod Zorger, Mark and Tom Zumbrun, Conrad Farms, Danny Wilkinson, Tom Henney, Dan Michel, River Bend Farms (Lynn and John Johnson), Myers Farms (Harold and Mike Myers), Pete Rouch, Hoffman Land and Cattle (Gary Hoffman), Jim Cormany, Kevin Jagger, Brian Ruckman, Randall Studebaker, Drew Farms and Anderson Partnership.