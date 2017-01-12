STEP BY STEP: Progress on Alissa Jagger updated

Alissa Jagger continues her miraculous rehabilitation as a complete paraplegic. Her spinal cord injury was the result of a 2015 high-speed vehicle crash while on a family vacation with her parents, Chad & Amy Jagger, and younger brother Cameron.

During therapy sessions last week at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, shown in photos above, the Jagger family received the stunning news that Alissa’s quadricep leg muscles indeed “were firing.”

