STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Daniels gives report to community

“The state of our city is growing” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel during his annual State of the City Address Friday afternoon.

During his remarks at a well attended event organized by the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce at The Peabody Public Library, Daniel noted many projects that the city is part of in order to meet the ultimate goal of a thriving community.

