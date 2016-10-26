SPOOKY SATURDAY: Trick-or-treating is Saturday in county, not on Halloween

There will be lots of spooky and fun things for youngsters, families and the young at heart to enjoy this weekend as Whitley County celebrates Halloween.

Columbia City

Columbia City will have its trick-or-treat hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Government officials have urged citizens to use caution on that night as hundreds of children will be going door-to-door to find treats.

Columbia City Police Chief Anthony Hively says that there will be extra units patrolling the neighborhoods to ensure the safety of all.

Columbia City

Fire Department

During that time, the Columbia City Fire Department will have their doors open to hand out candy and glow sticks again this year.

They will also be having their annual Halloween Bash at the Fire Museum, located at 425 S. Whitley St. The party begins at 3 p.m., offering an inflatable obstacle course and bounce house to kids.

There will also be a Golf Ball Drop beginning at 5 p.m. Those interested in participating must call Firefighters Jonathan North at 410-1477 or Ben Romine at 248-1695.

They will also have a trunk-or-treat at the museum from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kids will have an opportunity to paint pumpkins, search for candy treats and play games. The Fire Safety House will also be open for kids to learn more about fire safety.

Haunted History Museum

The Whitley County Historical Museum will once again open its doors to the public for a spook-tacular and family-friendly Halloween tour.

Doors will open on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Museum Assistant Director Aaron Mathieu said that this year there will be some “creep-factors,” but overall they wanted the museum to be as family-friendly as possible.

Entrance to the museum is free. Once inside, guest will have a chance to learn about Victorian parlor funerals and other interesting historical facts.

“It’s not your normal haunted house,” said Mathieu. “The first time we did it we had over 200 people come to participate and many asked to go in a couple of times which was great.”

Guests may even have the chance to see some ghosts, including the daughter of Adam Hooper, a prominent lawyer in town, whose daughter was meant to marry Governor-turned Vice-President Thomas R. Marshall. Tragically, she died of tuberculosis the day before their wedding.

There will be other neat surprises for guests as they go through the museum. There will also be some candy and things that members of the museum and board will be there to give out.

Mathieu says that photos are okay, but asks families not to use flash since the room will be dimly lit.

Other Columbia City Events

The Oak Grove Church, located at 2426 S. Raber Rd. in Columbia City will be hosting their eight annual trunk or treat from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A bounce house, food, crafts and candy will be available for children and families to participate in.

The Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, located at 506 N. Main St. will have their Fall Festival from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Guests will have the chance to win prizes, play games, eat candy and take part in a costume contest.

The VFW, located at 415 E. Chicago St. will have their Halloween Party from 6 p.m. until midnight. Guests will have the chance to compete in a chili cook-off, costume contest and a carved pumpkin contest. The Elk Mountain Boys will be there to entertain the crowd. Those interested in attending may contact 244-4813 for more information.

South Whitley

The town wide trick-or treating event for South Whitley will also be on Saturday, Oct. 29 and will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Churubusco Halloweenfest

The town of Churubusco will be having its annual Halloweenfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29.

This event is all-day, and provides town members an opportunity to participate in a variety of fun Halloween events.

Throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m., Turtle Days will be selling pulled pork sandwiches in front of Ranney’s Body Shop, located on West Washington Street.

The Churubusco Chamber of Commerce will have their Chamber Trick-or-Treat throughout downtown Churbusco.

The event begins at noon and ends at 2 p.m. There will be candy treats to pass out, hayrides and other family fun.

Maps of areas involved in the event will be available at the town’s station in front of St. John Bosco Church, located at 220 N. Main St.

In the Boy Scout Building, located in the Churubusco Community Park, there will be a costume contest.

Prizes will be awarded to winners from ages zero to adult.

Registration begins at 3 p.m. and the judging will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The townwide trick-or-treating will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit townofchurbusco.com.

Sunday Halloween Fun

Big Lake Church of God, located at 6955 N. Indiana 109 will host their Trunk-i-Vial party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Costumes are welcome. There will be an indoor obstacle course for children, as well as hot dogs, popcorn, games and candy available to guests of all ages.