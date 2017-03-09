SPIRIT POSTER! Churubusco Eagles commemorative poster in Friday's Post & Mail

A special Post & Mail Spirit Poster commemorating Churubusco HIgh School's historic, first-ever Boy's Basketball Sectional Championship is inserted in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail!

The special two-sided poster will cheer on the Eagles at their Regional 2-A contest against Michigan City Marquette Catholic at North Judson Saturday morning.

Also in Friday's Post & Mail is a complete preview of the big game, along with an abundance of local news and features you need to know from all of Whitley County!

Be sure to pick up your Post & Mail at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via The Post & Mail's complete e-edition. Subscribe today by calling 260 244-5153.