SPECIAL TRIBUTE: Post & Mail section Monday will salute our brave first responders

The Post & Mail will proudly salute Patriot Day on Monday, Sept. 11 with its biennial Whitley County First Responder tribute.

The special section will honor the men, women and departments who keep the citizens of Whitley County safe and secure.

In these especially troubling times of natural disasters and criminal atrocities, it is timely to pause and remember the bravery and service of first responders locally and across our great nation.