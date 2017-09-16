SOUTH WHITLEY FALL FESTIVAL: 2 p.m. Saturday parade a highlight of weekend

The South Whitley Fall Festival kicked off Thursday evening with the Cutie King and Queen contest in the gazebo at the town park. Emcee was Dane Starkey representing One Community. Votes were based on stage presence, appearance and personality. Six-year--old Sarah Esterline was crowned Queen and three-year-old Caden Waterson was crowned King. Esterline is the daughter of Amanda and Jay Esterline, and Waterson is the son of Nikki Nestel and Brock Waterson.
Saturday, September 16, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

SOUTH WHITLEY FALL FESTIVAL
WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 16
8:30 a.m. - 3 on 3 basketball tournament open to all ages in the town park and sponsored by WHS.
9 a.m. - Eel River Canoe Float sponsored by South Whitley town parks.
9:30 a.m. - Kiddie Tactor Pull on State Street sponsored by Browning and Pefley.
11:30 a.m. - Doughnut Run on Front Street sponsored by South Whitley town parks.
Noon - Chain-O-Lakes Barbershop Chorus in the town park gazebo.
1:30 p.m. - Kiddie Parade beginning at Mulberry and State Streets sponsored by Rainbow Preschool.
2 p.m. - Crossroads Bank Parade beginning at WHS.
5 p.m. - Heartland Singers in the town park gazebo sponsored by Fox Products.
6 p.m. - Bingo in the fire station sponsored by the Cleveland Township Fire Department.
7 p.m. to midnight - Beer and wine tent in the town park.
8 to 11 p.m. - Zombie paint ball, horror trail and free horror movie night in Hagan Park.
9 to 11 p.m. - Music by the band Kodo Legacy in the town park.

Sunday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Car show along State Street. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by J & J Solutions - Hughes Insurance Group.
10 a.m. - Outdoor church service at Family of God Church located at the corner of Maple and Market Streets.
11 a.m. - WHS Gospel Choir in the town park gazebo.
Noon - Mighty Duck Race, which is a fundraiser to support the festival. First place is a $200 prize and last place is $50 according to Cokl.
1 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest in the town park.
1:30 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest in the town park.
2 p.m. - Great Egg Toss in the town park.
2:30 p.m. - Pickle Spit in the town park.
3 p.m. - Sack Race in the town park.
3:30 p.m. - Big Ball Relay in the town park.
4 p.m. - Tug-of-War in the town park.

