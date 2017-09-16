SOUTH WHITLEY FALL FESTIVAL: 2 p.m. Saturday parade a highlight of weekend

SOUTH WHITLEY FALL FESTIVAL

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 16

8:30 a.m. - 3 on 3 basketball tournament open to all ages in the town park and sponsored by WHS.

9 a.m. - Eel River Canoe Float sponsored by South Whitley town parks.

9:30 a.m. - Kiddie Tactor Pull on State Street sponsored by Browning and Pefley.

11:30 a.m. - Doughnut Run on Front Street sponsored by South Whitley town parks.

Noon - Chain-O-Lakes Barbershop Chorus in the town park gazebo.

1:30 p.m. - Kiddie Parade beginning at Mulberry and State Streets sponsored by Rainbow Preschool.

2 p.m. - Crossroads Bank Parade beginning at WHS.

5 p.m. - Heartland Singers in the town park gazebo sponsored by Fox Products.

6 p.m. - Bingo in the fire station sponsored by the Cleveland Township Fire Department.

7 p.m. to midnight - Beer and wine tent in the town park.

8 to 11 p.m. - Zombie paint ball, horror trail and free horror movie night in Hagan Park.

9 to 11 p.m. - Music by the band Kodo Legacy in the town park.

Sunday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Car show along State Street. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by J & J Solutions - Hughes Insurance Group.

10 a.m. - Outdoor church service at Family of God Church located at the corner of Maple and Market Streets.

11 a.m. - WHS Gospel Choir in the town park gazebo.

Noon - Mighty Duck Race, which is a fundraiser to support the festival. First place is a $200 prize and last place is $50 according to Cokl.

1 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest in the town park.

1:30 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest in the town park.

2 p.m. - Great Egg Toss in the town park.

2:30 p.m. - Pickle Spit in the town park.

3 p.m. - Sack Race in the town park.

3:30 p.m. - Big Ball Relay in the town park.

4 p.m. - Tug-of-War in the town park.