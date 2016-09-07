SOUTH MAIN CLOSED: Railroad improvement will cause detour this week

Ind. 9 (South Main Street), between Swihart and Chicago streets in Columbia City, is closed as of midnight Tuesday, for the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad to rebuild the railroad crossing.

The official state detour is U.S. 30 to Ind. 5 to Ind 205 to Radio Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The work, which will improve the driving surface for motorists, is anticipated to be completed by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, weather permitting.