SONGBIRD: Hannah Schaefer releases new single titled ‘Inside Out’

COLUMBIA CITY — Hannah Schaefer, Columbia City native and a recent winner of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, has released a new single titled “Inside Out.”

This new single is a follow up to Schaefer’s song “All the Way,” which has been climbing the music charts in International markets.

Schaefer, who recently relocated to Nashville, Tenn., has been working tirelessly to get this new single produced.

Schaefer says, “I want millennials to understand their immeasurable worth. The world needs more positivity and I want my music to bring that light to society.”

Download the song at www.itunes.apple.com/us/album/inside-out-single/id1203266453.

Hannah Schaefer is one of 12 winners in the Annual John Lennon Songwriting Contest. The John Lennon Songwriting Contest is an international songwriting contest that began in 1997.

Schaefer, 20 years old, was born and raised in Columbia City, Indiana. She has a passion for both writing and performing songs that uplift and inspire others who listen to them. To further pursue her professional goals she relocated to Nashville, Tenn., to further immerse herself into the music business.