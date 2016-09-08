SOGGY: Rain breaks September heat wave

After heat indices near or topping 100 degrees in Whitley County Tuesday and Wednesday, the future local weather looks cooler . . . and a lot wetter.

Showers that started earlier Thursday will continue off and on through Saturday, with perhaps 1.5 inches of rainfall during the period. It looks like after a lull in rain Friday morning and afternoon, rain will return just in time for Friday night high school football kickoffs.

High temperatures in the low 90s the last two days, which accounted for the muggy, high "feels like" heat index of 100 degrees, has given way to a reading of 74 right before noon Thursday --- 4 degrees cooler than it was at 5 a.m. today.