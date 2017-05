Whitley County high school softball teams are all in action Friday after rain-delayed Sectional tournament play.

Churubusco plays Woodlan at the Adams Central Sectional in Monroe at 3 p.m.

Columbia City plays Heritage at the Norwell Sectional south of Ossian at 5 p.m.

Whitko plays host Oak Hill at the Oak Hill Sectional at Converse at 7 p.m.