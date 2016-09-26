SOCCER PAIRINGS: Tourney contests announced

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the 2016 boys and girls soccer tournaments.

In the Class A sectional at Hartford City, Whitko’s girls will face Eastbrook on Monday at 5 p.m. with the winner facing the winner of Peru and Oak Hill in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Whitko’s boys will face the hosts at Blackhawk Christian Wednesday at 7 p.m.with the finals on the following Monday.

Columbia City’s boys and girls will both play at Homestead, with both teams facing Huntington North in the first round. The girls play at 5:30 on Monday. The winner will face Concordia in the semifinals.

The Eagle boys play at 7:15 p.m. with the winner facing Homestead on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

