SNEAK PEEK: New Columbia City High School revealed

Only a few questions were asked during the public input session for the new Columbia City High School Wednesday evening.

The session was conducted by the Whitley County Consolidated School Board and architects of Fanning Howey at the Indiana Springs Middle School Carver Center.

Between 40 and 50 community residents attended to see the designs of the school before the entering the construction planning phase. The estimated $80 million facility is scheduled to be open for classes in late summer 2020.

