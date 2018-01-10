Slushy conditions don't slow school construction

Even in the snow and slush workers continue to make progress on the construction of the new Columbia City High School, to be located along Ind. 9 near Indian Springs Middle School. This nearly $70 million project is expected to be completed by the 2020-21 school year. Project manager Tom Smith, of the Skillman Corporation, appeared before the Whitley County Consolidated School board Monday evening offering potential cost savings to the project, an ongoing process throughout construction.

