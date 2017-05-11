SLOW SPEED CHASE: Weird incident ends in Whitley

As many as 16 law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies were involved in the termination of a chase Thursday morning that originated in Kosciusko County and ended northeast of Columbia City.

According to preliminary reports and police scanner traffic, an alleged stolen cargo trailer from the North Webster area was being pulled by the driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The truck and cargo trailer were spotted by police in Kosciusko County and the driver refused to stop for police. He drove at speeds that were well under 50 mph and entered Whitley County on Ind. 5 shortly before 9 a.m.

He led police on a winding chase at 25-40 mph that traveled Lincolnway West, Schuman Road, various county roads, Ind. 109 and Ind. 9.

Stop sticks were deployed at various times and in various locations.

The chase was terminated after at least one tire of the fleeing truck was deflated by contact with a stop stick northeast of Columbia City.

Police apprehended the driver and he was in custody shortly after 9:30 a.m.