SLICK ROADS: Several morning accidents caused by icy roadways

Several morning traffic accidents hit Whitley County Thursday due to overnight light precipitation and freezing roadways.

Most of the morning wrecks occurred east of Columbia City. There were reports that the railroad crossing on the Whitley-Allen Countyline Road was so slick that vehicles could not make it up the grade.

Most of the precipitation happened south of Whitley County, although there were pockets locally that obviously was causing problems for motorists.

The high temperature Thursday was predicted to barely make it over 20 degrees.