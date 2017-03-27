SHRINER LAKE TRAGEDY: Van submerged in Shriner; victim identified

Rescue workers sped to the scene of a submerged van at Shriner Lake in the Tri-Lakes chain Sunday night in what proved to be vain attempts to save the lone occupant, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Staff Writer
Monday, March 27, 2017
TRI-LAKES, Ind.

A 69-year-old Columbia City woman died Sunday evening after the van she was driving left the roadway at Shriner Lake and plunged into more that 30 feet of water.

Juanita M. Kilgore was dead at the scene.

The frantic episode transpired shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Thorncreek firemen and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of a fully submerged van.

