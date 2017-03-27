SHRINER LAKE TRAGEDY: Coroner, diving team called for submerged van

Thorncreek Fire Department, the diving team, other rescuers – and the Whitley County coroner – were dispatched to Shriner Lake in the Tri-Lakes chain about 9:30 Sunday night for a report of a van submerged in 25-30 feet of water.

Location of the incident was just west of the beach area.

Details were developing overnight as divers were rotating in the water until at least midnight.

