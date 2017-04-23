SHOW US YOUR 'SHROOMS! Send photos of your morel mushroom finds to The Post & Mail
Sunday, April 23, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
Fungi of all types, including delicious morel mushrooms, above, have emerged throughout Whitley County!
Send your photos of morel mushrooms, as well as their hunter / finders,
to: editor@thepostandmail.com
Please identify the person (s) in the photo and provide a general description of where the morels were found: "my secret woods in Richland Township" – for instance.
