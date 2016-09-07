SEPTEMBER SCORCHER: Could feel like 100 degrees outside Wednesday

Call it a September scorcher in Whitley County.

With outside temperatures in the low to mid-70s at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the thermometer is destined for as high as 92 today which, when combined with high humidity, will make it feel like 100 degrees.

Tuesday's high was a blazing 91.

We're set for another hot, steamy day Thursday, when rain showers move in, eventually ushering in highs in the low to mid-70s for the weekend. That trend should stay in place into next week, which most likely will end our September scorcher in Whitley County.