SEARCH PARTY: Volunteers to meet Sunday to look for Marcus Wolfe

STAFF REPORT

The Post & Mail

SOUTH WHITLEY — Family and friends of a Whitley County young man missing for nearly two months are organizing a special united search Sunday morning.

Marcus Wolfe, age 19, of South Whitley, was last seen on Monday, July 25 at 9:30 p.m. in Columbia City. Wolfe was supposed to be going home to South Whitley, but he did not arrive.

Family and friends are requesting volunteers to meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Whitko High School parking lot. Instructions will be given as to rural vicinities for searchers to go to.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and investigators on Aug. 20 in a Post & Mail article said they had exhausted their current information on the whereabouts of Marcus Wolfe, and at that time implored the public to assist in providing any new leads.

“We have followed up on every lead we have,” said WCSD Detective Bill Brice.

Family members have posted flyers throughout the county and both they and the Sheriff’s Department have posted on social media requesting information about his whereabouts.

At this stage in the police investigation, authorities believe that anything could have happened, and are not ruling out any possibilities.

“Nothing makes us believe it was foul play, but we are also not sure he ran away. At this point our minds are racing and we worry that he might have harmed himself or something may have happened to him – he might have driven off road or something,” said Brice.

Marcus Wolfe spent a great deal of time traveling from Miami Village trailer park on Old Trail Road to his home in South Whitley.

The investigation began there, with motorized surveillance of roadways and ditches, as well and conducting aerial surveillance to see if they could find his car.

Wolfe reportedly was driving a 1997 dark blue Saturn. Investigators urge the public to look for the car.

Wolfe was wearing a red or green T-shirt with the words “Shoemaker Construction” on it and black shorts.

He is 5-10, 155 pounds and has dirty blonde hair.

He has a wolf tattoo on his left shoulder and a dog paw print on his left chest.

Investigators urge the public to look for the car, possibly in ditch lines. They also ask that farmers check their farm lanes in case he might have gone off-road there.

If you have had contact with Marcus Wolfe or know where he may be – or have seen his vehicle – please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410, opt. 1.