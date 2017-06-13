SCORCHER & DOWNPOURS: Thermometer hits 93 degrees as pop-up downpours dot area

The "feel-like" temperature was 97 degrees as the thermometer showed 93 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The feel-like temperature factors in the temperature and the humidity.

Pop-up storms and showers were dotting the region, much like the solitary downpour that drenched Columbia City about 1 p.m. today, as depicted on the weather radar snapped in the above photo.

Showers and thunderstorms – and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s – are in the forecast through Thursday.