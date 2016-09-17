SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT CHANGE: Location now at Grace Lutheran Church

COLUMBIA CITY — The 2016 Summer Concert Series is set to have its final performance of the season this evening at 7 p.m.

The Chain O’ Lakes Barbershop Chorus is set to perform in this fourth and final installment for the year.

Originally, the concert was to be held on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn. Due to wet grounds, the venue has been changed.

This evening’s concert series performance will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 204 N. Main Street in Columbia City.