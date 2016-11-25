SANTA IS NEARBY! Jolly Elf to lead Friday's 6 p.m. Lighted Christmas Parade through Downtown Columbia City

Whitley County Lighted

Christmas Parade - 6 p.m.

Columbia City welcomes Santa Claus to Downtown with the fifth annual Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

The parade will travel along Van Buren Street from Walnut to Santa’s house at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncey on the Whitley County Courthouse Square. Santa will then light the tree on the lawn shortly after his arrival. He will then maintain his holiday hours in Santa's House:

Santa’s House hours

Located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets in downtown Columbia City, Santa’s House has welcomed visitors for more than 60 years to share their wishes with Santa, enjoy a candy cane and create a memory to last a lifetime.

Santa’s House will be open for the following hours in 2016:

Friday, November 25 - after the Christmas parade

Saturday, November 26 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 27 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 2 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 9 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 16 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 23 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. A photographer from Eberly Photography will be present to take professional photos and print them on site for families, if requested.