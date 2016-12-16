SANTA IN HIS COTTAGE THIS WEEKEND: Times listed to visit him in Downtown Columbia City

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Santa returns home to his cottage, located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets in Downtown Columbia City. Santa’s House has welcomed visitors for more than 60 years to share their wishes with Santa, enjoy a candy cane and create a memory to last a lifetime.

Santa’s House in Downtown Columbia City will be open the following hours:

•Friday, December 16 - 5 to 8 p.m.

•Saturday, December 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

•Sunday, December 18 - Noon to 3 p.m.

•Friday, December 23 - 5 to 8 p.m.

•Christmas Eve - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. A photographer will be present to take professional photos and print them on site for families, if requested.